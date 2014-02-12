BUCHAREST Feb 12 Romania's second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale , posted a 2013 net loss of 385 million lei ($118 million), it said on Wednesday.

In 2012, the bank recorded a loss of 331 million lei.

"Consolidation of covering non-performing loans with provisions led to the net result," BRD said in a statement.

($1 = 3.2720 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Mark Potter)