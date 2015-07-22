BUCHAREST, July 22 The Romanian finance ministry's financing hard currency buffer stood at 5.5 billion euros ($6.01 billion) at the end of June, the head of the treasury, Stefan Nanu told Reuters on Wednesday.

Nanu said the ministry's current hard currency buffer covered five months of gross financing needs. ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas)