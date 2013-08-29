BUCHAREST Aug 29 Deleveraging by big European
banking groups from their Romanian units will likely continue to
rise, the head of the central bank's supervisory department was
quoted as saying on Thursday.
"In the last year and a half, 25 percent of the balance of
resources received from mother banks at the level of 2011 have
left ... that means 5 billion euros," Nicolae Cinteza was quoted
as saying by daily Ziarul Financiar.
"I do not have a problem with deleveraging itself. The
problem is non-performing (loans) keep growing and there is a
danger that they will be funded from the local market."
Non-performing loans were at roughly 20 percent.
Cinteza also said the central bank was carefully monitoring
the amount of provisioning for bad loans and that if the level
is reduced the bank may even prohibit commercial banks from
attrracting local funding.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)