BUCHAREST Aug 6 The monetary policy of
Romania's central bank is slightly stimulative but prudent,
deputy central bank Governor Cristian Popa said on Monday.
He added that the bank was still concerned over a possible
increase in deleveraging by big European banking groups from
their units in Romania.
"We continue to be preoccupied by the possible increase of
deleveraging of big banking groups in Europe," Popa told
journalists.
"We have not noticed a sudden reduction in mother-daughter
bank credit lines... We do not rule out deleveraging will
happen... We just don't want it to take place too soon."
(Reporting Luiza Ilie; Writing by Michael Winfrey)