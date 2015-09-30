BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
BUCHAREST, Sept 30 Romanian interest rates will probably stay low for the next year or more and the central bank is looking to cut minimum reserve requirements down to European Union levels over the next two years, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday
The central bank kept rates at a record low of 1.75 percent earlier on Wednesday, in line with market expectations. Isarescu also said a potential hike by the Federal Reserve would only have a marginal influence on Romania. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Matthias Williams)
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: