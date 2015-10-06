BUCHAREST Oct 6 Romania must stick to a structural deficit target of 1 percent of gross domestic product in the medium term, Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday.

He said that any fiscal loosening done without preserving macroeconomic stability would be a "gimmick". Isarescu added that Romania must be patient, saying it might take generations for its economy to catch up with the rest of the European Union.

