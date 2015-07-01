BRIEF-ACCC denies authorisation for banks to collectively bargain with Apple, boycott Apple Pay
March 31 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission-
BUCHAREST, July 1 Greece's debt crisis and Romania's own wrangles with the International Monetary Fund have prompted the Romanian central bank to reconsider its monetary policy cycle, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.
Romania's central bank (BNR) left its key interest rate ROINTR=ECI unchanged at a record low of 1.75 percent on Wednesday, with analysts saying the Greek crisis has narrowed the potential for easing offered by benign inflation. (Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas; writing by Matthias Williams)
March 31 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission-
March 30 Cross-border M&A had its strongest start since 2007, driving first-quarter global volumes up 7 percent, as optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda buoyed the stock market and the dollar, making foreign acquisitions cheaper than some U.S. targets.