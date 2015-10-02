BUCHAREST Oct 2 Romanian prices could fall twice as sharply as previously estimated this year, due to a bigger-than-expected impact from a value added tax cut on food, central bank Deputy Governor Bogdan Olteanu said on Friday.

Olteanu said inflation at the end of 2015 could be as low as -0.6 percent year-on-year compared to August's projection of -0.3 percent. An updated forecast will be released in November, and Olteanu said his latest figures were "very preliminary".

They also included inflation at 0.6 percent at the end of next year -- slightly lower than August's forecast of 0.7 percent -- and at around 2.5 percent at the end of 2017.

"There is a lot of uncertainty about whether when and how actions will be taken so we'll be monitoring and we'll have to react accordingly," Olteanu said in an interview at his office, referring to government decisions such as on next year's budget.

"There are various triggers for us to consider now, there are some reasons for a tougher stance, there are some reasons for a more easy stance on monetary policy," he said.

"We have the inflation figures which on a transitory period will be extremely low for Romania, he said. "Behind them, we see some inflationary pressure mounting." (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Luiza Ilie; editing by John Stonestreet)