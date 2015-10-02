* Inflation could be at -0.6 pct by end-2015: deputy governor

* Inflation seen building to 2.5 pct by end-2017: deputy governor

* Bank in "wait and see" mode on rates: deputy governor (Adds quotes, details, background)

By Matthias Williams and Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Oct 2 Romanian prices could fall twice as sharply as previously estimated this year, due to a bigger-than-expected impact from a value added tax cut on food, central bank Deputy Governor Bogdan Olteanu said on Friday.

Olteanu said inflation at the end of 2015 could be as low as -0.6 percent year-on-year compared to August's projection of -0.3 percent. An updated forecast will be released in November, and Olteanu said his latest figures were "very preliminary".

They also included inflation at 0.6 percent at the end of next year -- slightly lower than August's forecast of 0.7 percent -- and at around 2.5 percent at the end of 2017.

The central bank targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent.

The price falls, as well as the expected size of Romania's budget deficit, may play a key role in determining whether the central bank cuts interest rates further or keeps them steady until the deflationary effects of tax cuts wear off.

The bank kept rates on hold for the third consecutive time this week, and its governor neither confirmed nor denied whether Romania's rate-cutting cycle was at an end.

WAIT AND SEE

"We are now rather in a position to wait and see but I would neither call it an ending of a cycle nor call it a temporary decision, we'll have to see," Olteanu said in an interview.

He said the bank was cautious and waiting until the government finalises the budget for next year, and the fiscal impact of planned wage hikes for public sector workers is known.

Prime Minister Victor Ponta's tax-cutting programme started with a VAT cut for food items in June, and will extend to a four percentage point cut in general VAT next year. These will add about 0.6 percentage points to Romania's economic growth over two years, Olteanu said. He welcomed parliament's commitment to keeping the fiscal deficit under two percent of GDP next year.

"There is a lot of uncertainty about whether, when and how actions will be taken so we'll be monitoring and we'll have to react accordingly," he said.

"There are various triggers for us to consider now, there are some reasons for a tougher stance, there are some reasons for a more easy stance on monetary policy," he said.

"We have the inflation figures which on a transitory period will be extremely low for Romania, he said. "Behind them, we see some inflationary pressure mounting."

Externally, lingering uncertainties over Greece, potentially diverging monetary policies in the United States and the euro zone as well as decisions made by Romania's emerging European peers like Hungary and Poland also weigh on the policy outlook.

The bank has signalled it is looking for the right time to further cut minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks' liabilities down to EU levels within two years.

"A decision to follow this easing will have to adapt to market realities," Olteanu said. (Editing by Ralph Boulton)