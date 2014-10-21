BUCHAREST Oct 21 European Central Bank financial stress tests should not reveal any surprises for the Romanian banking system, the Bucharest central bank's governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday, despite funding from the West having fallen.

Isarescu told reporters funding from foreign banks for their Romanian affiliates had fallen by 9 billion euros over the past five years.

The ECB publishes the results of its comprehensive review of the health of Europe's 130 biggest banks on Sunday, Oct. 26. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas, editing by John Stonestreet)