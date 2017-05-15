BUCHAREST May 15 Romanian lawmakers approved on Monday the appointment of Eugen Nicolaescu to the central bank board, filling a deputy governor position vacated last year.

The post was vacated in August 2016 when deputy governor Bogdan Olteanu resigned after anti-corruption prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into his time as speaker of parliament's lower house.

The centre-right Liberal Party had nominated Olteanu to the nine-member central bank board in 2009. Nicolaescu, a senior Liberal Party politician, 61, is a member of the lower house and a former health minister. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)