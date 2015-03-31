BUCHAREST, March 31 Romania's central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday he could not "confirm or deny" his bank was at the end of a rate cycle, adding monetary policy was not confined solely to interest rate decisions.

Isarescu told a news conference that future decisions would depend absolutely on future fiscal decisions, but on other factors as well. He also said minimum reserve requirement cuts are still planned.

The bank shaved another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 2.00 percent on Tuesday, with weak inflation expanding its room to ease.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas)