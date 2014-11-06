BUCHAREST Nov 6 Romania's central bank Governor
Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday there is still policy easing
room via cuts in commercial banks' minimum reserve requirements,
even there are no more interest rate cuts.
Isarescu told a news conference to present Romania's
quarterly inflation report that inflation will probably drop
below the central bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target range in the
first quarter of next year, and after that hover at around 2.5
percent until 2016.
A newly appointed panel of policymakers unanimously decided
on Tuesday to cut borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point
to a fresh record low of 2.75 percent.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, writing by Radu Marinas, editing by
John Stonestreet)