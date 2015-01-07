(Adds governor, analyst comments)

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST Jan 7 Romania's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point on Wednesday, as expected, and Governor Mugur Isarescu said policymakers had "sufficiently large room to manoeuvre" to counter potential deflation risks.

The cut to a record low 2.50 percent bolstered expectations other countries in emerging Europe, such as Poland and Hungary, would follow suit, as slumping oil prices make accelerating inflation less likely.

In Romania, inflation is expected to stay below the central bank's lower target range of 1.5 percent for at least a few months, Isarescu told reporters. It stood at an annual rate of 1.3 percent in November.

"From the euro zone and the European Union, we have a completely new situation that may pass on to Romania," Isarescu said. "We look at deflation with concerns ... but we have all available instruments. It would take two years if we were to cut interest rates by a quarter point at each meeting before we take them to zero."

The bank will continue easing policy after its rate-cutting cycle ends, by cutting minimum reserve requirements, Isarescu said.

On Wednesday, the bank also narrowed the corridor of its standing facility, cutting the rate at which it lends to commercial banks by half a percentage point to 4.75 percent. It left its deposit rate at 0.25 percent.

All but one of 10 analysts polled by Reuters last month expected the cut in the benchmark rate. Most said they expected rates on hold at that level, although that will likely change.

"Based on inflation performance towards the end of last year and on what is going on in energy markets, the chances of a rate cut at the next (central bank) meeting have risen," said Vlad Muscalu, the chief economist at ING Bank Romania.

Isarescu said a potential Greek exit from the euro zone had also raised concerns, but reiterated the bank was ready to act quickly in the market.

The leu was flat against the euro at 4.497 at 1555 GMT, but benchmark nine-year debt yields fell nine basis points to a record low 3.32 percent.

"We have now pencilled in a couple more 25 basis points rate cuts for this year," Capital Economics said in a research note.

"But the central bank appears to have been spooked by the latest developments in Greece and any sign of contagion to Romania's financial markets would bring the easing cycle to a halt." (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Larry King)