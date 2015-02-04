* Most analysts expected Wednesday's rate cut

* Inflation eases to 0.8 pct in December

* Greece, euro zone among risks to inflation outlook

* Poland keeps rates flat (Adds governor and trader comments, details, background)

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Feb 4 Romania's central bank signalled scope to ease policy further after cutting its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to a record low 2.25 percent on Wednesday.

It lowered its inflation forecast slightly for 2015, although Governor Mugur Isarescu said he did not see prices falling overall.

"Given current inflation levels and the forecast I cannot deny there is room left to cut rates," he told reporters.

Most analysts polled last month had expected the cut but also thought rates would bottom out where they are now.

Falling global oil prices helped drive Romanian inflation down to 0.8 percent in December, below the central bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target range. February data showed price growth "closer to zero than expected", Isarescu said.

The bank revised its end-2015 inflation forecast down to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent, and predicted price growth at 2.4 percent at the end of next year.

Central Europe's major economy, Poland, kept interest rates flat at 2.0 percent, as strong manufacturing data and a bout of market turbulence in January outweighed pressure for a rate cut to tackle deflation.

But Isarescu said that while Romanian policymakers pay close attention to decisions by other central banks in the region and beyond, internal factors weighed most.

He listed geopolitical tensions, developments in Greece and the euro zone, and the growing divergence between the monetary policies of the world's largest central banks as major risks. The U.S. Federal Reserve has signalled it still sees scope for a rate rise this year, while the European Central Bank has just announced a scheme to pump money into the euro economy.

The Romanian central bank has said monetary policy will continue to ease after its rate-cutting cycle ends, via cuts in minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks.

The first such cut would come in the spring or the summer, Isarescu said, without giving a more specific date. He added that bringing Romania's minimum reserve requirements to European Union levels of 2 percent would take around 2-3 years.

Commercial banks must now hold at least of 14 percent of their foreign currency liabilities as reserves and 10 percent for leu.

The bank on Wednesday also cut the rate at which it lends to commercial banks by half a percentage point to 4.25 percent. It left its deposit rate at 0.25 percent.

The leu dipped briefly to 4.4130 per euro after the comments before returning to earlier levels of 4.406 per euro.

"Some in the market were already expecting more easing, but the governor's dovish comments strengthened these expectations," said one trader in Bucharest. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Ruth Pitchford)