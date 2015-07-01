* VAT cut to drive inflation lower

* Central bank keeps minimum reserve requirements unchanged

* Greek-controlled Romanian banks 'well-capitalised' (Recasts with governor comments, adds details, background)

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, July 1 The Greek debt crisis and Bucharest's own wrangles with international lenders over its fiscal plans have prompted Romania's central bank to reconsider its policy cycle, Governor Mugur Isarescu said after keeping rates flat on Wednesday.

The move matched expectations by analysts who had revised their predictions due to the worsening situation in Greece, which faces a possible exit from the euro zone. It is the first time since May 2013 that Romania has kept rates on hold.

Romania, like other countries in Greece's neighbourhood, could be vulnerable to the fallout and has done its best to insulate four Greek-controlled Romanian banks by cordoning off their capital from their parents.

Greece has caused recent fluctuations in the Romanian leu currency and Isarescu warned such volatility could resurface.

A potential "Grexit" could also coincide with Romania losing a 4 billion euro standby aid agreement with the IMF that has bolstered its credibility with investors.

The deal expires in September and may not be renewed after Bucharest defied the lenders with a tax-cutting programme, despite warnings that this would push up the fiscal deficit.

In a Reuters poll in June, six out of 11 analysts had projected a modest cut of 25 basis points from the current rate of 1.75 percent, based on a benign inflation outlook.

"The current situation in Greece, uncertainties regarding Romania's accords with international lenders and the diverging monetary policies by the world's main central banks require a prudent reconsidering of the monetary policy cycle," Isarescu said.

"My belief is that negotiations (with the IMF) will continue ... We must prove that we don't walk from groove to groove, zigzagging, but that we have the capacity to take gradual steps and be able to keep a (straight) line."

The central bank's board also kept minimum reserve requirements for leu and hard currency liabilities at 8 and 14 percent respectively.

GREEK-OWNED BANKS

Four banks with majority Greek capital in Romania account for about 12 percent of the country's banking assets. The central bank has said they are well-capitalised, with an average capital ratio slightly above 17 percent - in excess of the 10 percent capital ratio requirement set by the regulator.

Isarescu said the four banks could manage disadvantageous situations and were not dependent on their parents.

But in a note issued after the rate decision, Capital Economics said: "For Romania, the potential of "Grexit" or the loss of its precautionary credit line are particularly worrying, given the economy's high level of foreign currency debt."

"A sharp fall in the leu would raise these debt burdens and cause growth to slow. And in the worst case, it could threaten financial stability. As a result, the (central bank) needs to keep monetary policy tighter than otherwise would be the case."

Inflation rose to 1.2 percent on the year in May from April's 0.7 percent. Analysts expect inflation in negative territory from June, driven by a sharp VAT cut for food. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)