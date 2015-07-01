BUCHAREST, July 1 Romania's central bank left
its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record
low of 1.75 percent on Wednesday, with analysts saying the Greek
crisis has narrowed the easing space offered by low inflation.
It also decided to keep minimum reserve requirements for leu
and hard currency liabilities at 8 and 14 percent respectively.
The move was in line with expectations by analysts who had
updated their predictions after recent developments in the Greek
debt crisis. In a Reuters poll in early June, six out of 11
analysts had projected a modest, 25 basis points cut.
Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details about the decision
in a news briefing at 1200 GMT.
