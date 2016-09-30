BUCHAREST, Sept 30 Romania's central bank has
cut the minimum reserve requirement for commercial banks' hard
currency liabilities in view of a decline in foreign currency
loans and an adequate level of reserves, Governor Mugur Isarescu
said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday Romania's central bank kept its benchmark
interest rate on hold at 1.75 percent and announced a cut in the
minimum reserve requirements of banks' hard currency liabilities
to 10 percent from 12 percent.
Isarescu said the outlook had been clouded by heightened
domestic and external uncertainty and that the bank stood ready
to use all available instruments to counter this.
Isarescu also said the economy was not yet at a point of
overheating, and that excess demand needed more analysis.
