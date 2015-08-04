BUCHAREST Aug 4 The Romanian central bank
warned on Tuesday that the government's planned tax cuts
threatened the eastern European country's economic stability,
adding it had revised its inflation forecasts downwards as a
result of the cuts.
The central bank kept rates on hold at a record low of 1.75
for a second consecutive meeting earlier on Tuesday, though the
planned tax cuts could trigger tightening next year, analysts
say. Inflation will be negative over the next three quarters,
Governor Mugur Isarescu told a press conference.
"On the domestic front, the authorities envisage
implementing a number of fiscal policy measures ... that have a
direct impact on macroeconomic stability and the economic policy
mix agreed upon with international institutions under the
external financial arrangements," the bank said in a statement.
"All these factors, which are likely to affect the global
appetite for risk and investor perception regarding the Romanian
economy, weigh on the management of domestic macroeconomic
policies."
(Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)