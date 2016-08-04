BUCHAREST Aug 4 The Romanian central bank's new inflation forecasts remain in negative territory until the end of this year, the bank's Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday, after the bank kept its main interest rate on hold.

"The forecast outlook for annual inflation records negative levels until the end of 2016, returning within the target during 2017 but staying below the target's mid-level," Isarescu told reporters.

The central bank has a 1.5-3.5 percent inflation target.

Earlier on Thursday, the bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low 1.75 percent, seeking time to assess the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union and domestic economic factors.

Annual inflation fell a bigger than expected 0.7 percent in June and has been in negative territory all year due to cuts in value-added tax. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Writing by Krisztina Than)