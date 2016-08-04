BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BUCHAREST Aug 4 The Romanian central bank's new inflation forecasts remain in negative territory until the end of this year, the bank's Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday, after the bank kept its main interest rate on hold.
"The forecast outlook for annual inflation records negative levels until the end of 2016, returning within the target during 2017 but staying below the target's mid-level," Isarescu told reporters.
The central bank has a 1.5-3.5 percent inflation target.
Earlier on Thursday, the bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low 1.75 percent, seeking time to assess the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union and domestic economic factors.
Annual inflation fell a bigger than expected 0.7 percent in June and has been in negative territory all year due to cuts in value-added tax. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Writing by Krisztina Than)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.