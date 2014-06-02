BUCHAREST, June 2 Romania's ruling leftist coalition will endorse central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu for a new mandate in June, a few months before his term expires, Prime Minister Victor Ponta was quoted as saying on Monday by state news agency Agerpres.

The European Union state's central bank is run by an administration board of nine members, appointed by parliament for 5-year terms that can be renewed.

"We will appoint the central bank's new board during the month of June, because their mandates expire in September, I think, but we can appoint them from June," Ponta told reporters, adding his party will back Isarescu for a new term, as he was "categorically" viable for the position. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)