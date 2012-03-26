BUCHAREST, March 26 Romania sold its biggest
copper mine, Cupru Min Abrud, to Canada's Roman Copper Corp. for
200.8 million euros ($266 million) in a step forward for a
long-delayed privatisation programme, the economy ministry said
on Friday.
The state-owned company has estimated reserves of 900,000
tonnes of copper, or about 60 percent of the European Union
state's estimated copper reserves. The minimum price was set at
263.3 million lei ($80 million).
Former communist countries across the emerging EU have sold
state holdings but Romania's persistent failure to do so has
left a huge, inefficient state sector and the bloc's
second-poorest economy, lagging its neighbours.
It agreed to an ambitious programme of selloffs under a 5
billion euro International Monetary Fund-led deal struck in 2011
but flunked a major test last year, failing to sell a minority
stake in its top oil and gas group Petrom.
Other planned sales were delayed and that has put the
spotlight on a deal to list a 15 percent stake in Transelectrica
, the result of which is expected on Tuesday.
Four companies had bid for the mine - Roman Copper Corp.,
Australia's OZ Minerals Ltd, Dutch Dundee Holding, and
Ellatzite Med Ad from Bulgaria.
"The auction was awarded to in favour of the company Roman
Copper Corp. Canada for the price of 200.8 million euros," the
economy ministry said in a statement.
($1 = 3.2960 Romanian lei)
($1 = 0.7540 euros)
(Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Anthony Barker)