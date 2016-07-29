BUCHAREST, July 29 A criminal investigation by
Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors against deputy central bank
governor Bogdan Olteanu will not impede bank policymaking in
Romania, the central bank said.
Prosecutors said on Friday they had detained Olteanu pending
an investigation into allegations he received 1 million euros
from a businessman in 2008 to persuade the government to appoint
a governor for the Danube Delta.
Olteanu, 44, served as the speaker of parliament's lower
house before being appointed to the central bank in 2009.
"The central bank notes it is operating normally, and the
deputy governor's duties will be taken over by the other
executive board members," the bank said in a statement. "The
investigation ... aims at his activity before being appointed
deputy governor by parliament."
