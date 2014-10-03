BUCHAREST Oct 3 Romania's president said on
Friday he had given his approval for prosecutors to open a
criminal investigation against five former ministers suspected
of money laundering, abuse of office and bribery tied to
software licences for schools.
The anti-corruption prosecutors are also seeking approval
from the Romanian and European parliaments to investigate a
further four former ministers in the same case. They are still
serving lawmakers and so their parliamentary immunity must first
be lifted for them to be investigated too.
"From my point of view, the investigation can move forward
and any parliamentary delay is damaging," President Traian
Basescu said after authorising the investigation of the five
former ministers who no longer hold any state office.
Parliament has yet to vote on whether to lift immunity for
the two senators and one member of the lower house also
implicated in the case. The other former minister involved now
sits in the European Parliament.
The prosecutors have said the nine former ministers signed
and subsequently extended contracts to license Microsoft
software for use in schools under deals stretching from
2004 to 2009.
The investigators allege that government officials took
advantage of a steep, 47 percent discount off the published
price of Microsoft software, misappropriating the difference.
The prosecutors have indicated that, while Microsoft
products are at the heart of the case, the company has not been
implicated. A Microsoft spokeswoman has said the Redmond,
Washington-based company was cooperating fully with the inquiry.
Prosecutors have also said there were clues that officials
had demanded bribes to use their influence to enable a local arm
of Fujitsu Siemens and Romanian firm Siveco to intermediate the
licensing deals at higher costs than actual ones.
Local media have quoted the officials concerned as denying
any wrongdoing.
The European Union has regularly raised concerns about
Romania's failure to tackle rampant high-level graft.
Romania ranks behind only Greece and Bulgaria in terms of
corruption in the 28-nation EU, according to Transparency
International, and the European Commission has its justice
system under special monitoring.
However, anti-corruption prosecutors have earned praise from
the EU for their efforts to combat high-level corruption.
