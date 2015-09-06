BUCHAREST, Sept 6 Romanian anti-corruption
prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation against the
capital Bucharest's mayor on suspicion of taking bribes, they
said on Sunday, the latest in a string of high-profile cases in
the European Union state.
Romania is one of the EU's most corrupt states and
subsequently one of its least developed, but a crackdown on
high-level corruption has earned prosecutors praise from
Brussels and from foreign investors.
Prosecutors said that Sorin Oprescu was part of a group of
civil servants working in Bucharest public administration who
granted public works contracts to companies in exchange for
receiving some of the earnings back as bribes.
"Companies kept between 30 and 33 percent of the gross
profit, and the rest was given as bribes to employees of the
Bucharest mayor, with 10 percent of the contracts' value
requested by the accused Sorin Oprescu," prosecutors said in a
statement.
His lawyer was quoted as denying any wrongdoing on behalf of
his client.
Oprescu, a 63-year-old doctor who is serving a second term
as mayor, was caught receiving a 25,000 euro ($28,000) bribe, a
first installment out of a total of 60,000 euros he had
allegedly demanded from unnamed people who became informants for
prosecutors, the statement said.
Prosecutors said they took Oprescu into custody for 24 hours
late on Saturday and will ask a court to extend the arrest
warrant for 30 days pending the investigation.
A large number of the corruption cases uncovered in recent
years have shown mayors, city councillors, lawmakers and
ministers favouring certain companies for public works deals,
and demanding a percentage of the contracts as bribes.
In Bucharest alone, mayor of the city's's fifth district,
Marian Vanghelie, and mayor of the first district, Andrei
Chiliman, were placed under investigation earlier this year for
taking bribes totaling tens of millions of euros.
($1 = 0.8966 euros)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)