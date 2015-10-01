* Corruption crackdown could help economic growth
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Oct 1 Former presidential candidate
and two-term mayor of Bucharest Sorin Oprescu took to the
airwaves in September to right a few wrongs about how local
officials are perceived in Romania.
"Everyone believes that everybody in local administration
are thieves, that they all take 10-15 percent," he told a local
television journalist. "We are not all thieves and hooligans."
Hours later, Oprescu was arrested pending an investigation
for allegedly taking bribes. Prosecutors said Oprescu, who
denies wrongdoing, worked in a system where companies kept about
a third of the profits won from state contracts, and the rest
was given back to Bucharest city hall staff in kickbacks.
Oprescu was the latest bigwig caught in Romania's
accelerating crackdown on corruption, which could unlock
economic growth and much-needed modernization in provincial
towns.
Prosecutors have launched investigations against some of the
most powerful and well-connected people in Romania, where
corruption deters investors and tax evasion and bribery are a
drain on public finances.
The indictment of Prime Minister Victor Ponta on charges of
forgery and money-laundering in September has grabbed most of
the recent headlines. But dozens of mayors of all political
stripes have also been sent to court, from the Black Sea port of
Constanta to Sighetu Marmatiei near the Ukrainian border.
Mayors are powerful: Romanians have elected two as president
since 2004. Current President Klaus Iohannis launched his
campaign on the back of sprucing up the scenic Transylvanian
town of Sibiu.
Mayors' influence also stems from the public funds they
control -- Bucharest city hall and its six district mayors have
an annual budget of almost 2 billion euros -- and from working
in a highly politicized public administration.
For parties, mayors are key to getting the vote out on
behalf of lawmakers by doling out small gifts like flowers,
brandy or T-shirts to cajole constituents to the polling booths.
Romania's chief anti-corruption prosecutor said there was
evidence of local officials giving bribe money to parties.
Romanians also tend to trust their mayors more than they do
central government, and one survey by local pollster IRES showed
more than half of Bucharest would vote for Oprescu again if he
is found innocent.
"Corruption certainly impacts foreign investment, both at
the national and the local levels, and contributes to
underdevelopment," said Miha Hribernik, senior Europe analyst at
risk analysis company Verisk Maplecroft.
Many local administration heads "are able to deter investors
by requesting bribes or favouring local businesses in public
tenders. In this respect, local and national corruption are
closely linked, and efforts to eradicate one will directly
benefit efforts to eliminate the other."
Cleaning up local administration has been a priority of the
anti-corruption agency DNA and a requirement of the European
Commission, which keeps Romania's justice system under special
supervision. Brussels does not comment on individual corruption
cases but has urged Romania to tackle local administration graft
in its annual monitoring reports.
"Until now we have not noticed a slowdown in corruption
cases that involve big city mayors or county council
presidents," DNA chief Laura Codruta Kovesi told Reuters.
"It is pretty difficult to explain why, despite the
investigations, the situation continues. One possible
explanation could stem from the magnitude of the public funds
managed by decision makers in local administrations."
Since 2013, prosecutors have sent to trial 92 mayors, 24
deputy mayors, 22 county council presidents and dozens of other
local officials. The investigations have pointed to mass
corruption in some of Romania's biggest cities.
The mayor of Iasi was accused of using police to spy on his
mistress. A finance minister was arrested for taking bribes
worth 1.5 million euros in his former post as mayor and using
proceeds to buy paintings including by Picasso and Warhol. The
mayor of Bucharest's fifth district, the city's poorest, is on
trial for taking 30 million euros in bribes.
They all denied wrongdoing.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR MAYOR
The bulk of investigations revealed contracts given to
bribe-paying firms, which may help explain why Romania's
infrastructure is among Europe's least developed. Too many
villages have mainly gravel roads and about 40 percent of
Romanians do not have indoor plumbing.
The EU set aside 20 billion euros in development money for
Romania to build roads, water, sewage and heating systems in
2007-2013, much of it aimed at local authorities. Romania only
tapped about 60 percent.
The EU has suspended payments several times due to
irregularities. The Institute for Public Policies, a local think
tank, estimated Romania lost roughly 1 billion euros of the
funds over seven years.
Not all money was lost due to graft, but also to a lack of
administrative capacity and fiddly public procurement laws that
mean tender processes are opaque and inconsistent. At the EU's
request, the government is working on revising it.
"Public procurement legislation is ambiguous on purpose,"
said Monica Macovei, a former justice minister turned European
Parliament member, who is seen as the architect of Romania's
fight against corruption.
"There are a lot of requirements, a lot of 'but' and 'and',
complicated procedures which leave a lot of open doors for fraud
and corruption."
Weeks after Oprescu's arrest, prosecutors started
investigating other city officials on suspicion of taking bribes
to favour water and sewage utility Apa Nova, owned by France's
Veolia.
Prosecutors said they used their influence to get
Bucharest's city council to hike tariffs, boosting the firm's
net profit by 38 percent in 2012. Apa Nova said it had respected
its contracts and that Bucharest tariffs were lower than in
other Romanian cities.
One man fighting graft is Nicusor Dan, who will run for
mayor in next year's election. He founded the activist group
Save Bucharest in 2008, which has won 28 lawsuits against
mayors, thwarting illegal construction and the destruction of
parks and historic buildings.
"Following DNA investigations we will certainly learn about
other corrupt deeds and then we will perhaps understand why
people in this city have been displeased with traffic,
pollution, cleaning, public transport and more," said Dan.
He will hope to attract voters who back Romania's fight
against corruption. On the day Oprescu was arrested, a flash mob
of about 30 cyclists showed up outside the DNA headquarters to
sing a modified version of "Happy birthday", with lyrics saying
"may he get many years in jail".
