BUCHAREST Dec 3 Romanian lawmakers voted on
Thursday to lift the immunity of a leftist senator and allow
prosecutors to arrest him on corruption charges, after denying a
similar request in a separate case against him earlier this
year.
The European Union state is seen as one of the bloc's most
corrupt states and its judiciary is under special monitoring,
though its prosecutors and magistrates have won praise from
Brussels for a crackdown on high-level graft.
In November, anti-corruption prosecutors said they were
investigating Senator Dan Sova on suspicion he used his
influence to convince a state-owned energy company to hire a law
firm, for which he allegedly received 100,000 euros ($106,870).
Sova has denied wrongdoing.
Under Romanian law, prosecutors need parliament's approval
to investigate and detain sitting lawmakers for graft offences
committed while they were in office. Lawmakers have a patchy
record of approving such requests.
Prosecutors must now go to court and secure a warrant for
Sova's arrest, a process expected to be completed soon.
Earlier this year, senators twice rejected a request to
arrest Sova pending an investigation for complicity in abuse of
power involving contracts signed by two state energy firms,
sparking criticism from Western diplomats. [ID: nL6N0WR3R5]
Parliament authorised prosecutors to arrest Sova under a
measure allowing them to use court-granted temporary arrest
warrants during investigations to ensure, among other things,
that evidence is not destroyed.
Sova remained free during the earlier investigation. He was
indicted in September alongside then-Prime Minister Victor
Ponta, Romania's first sitting head of government to face trial.
Ponta, who is charged with forgery, money-laundering and
being an accessory to tax evasion, resigned on Nov. 4 after a
deadly nightclub fire set off massive street protests. He has
denied the charges against him.
($1 = 0.9357 euros)
