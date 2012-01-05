BUCHAREST Jan 5 Romanian prosecutors said on Thursday they are investigating 40 officials from the state gas sector suspected of selling gas off cheap, forcing the government to boost imports and undermining the country's energy system.

"Their criminal activities deprived (state-controlled gas firm) Romgaz and the consolidated state budget of $126 million," the organised crime prosecuting agency DIICOT said in a statement.

Those under investigation are accused of selling gas to a Bucharest firm at prices "much lower than the ones usually charged by Romgaz" and of "undermining the national economy".

"Romgaz could not meet its national underground gas storage programme and was forced to resort instead to large imports," the prosecutors said.

DIICOT said those under investigation include officials from the economy ministry, the national authority for energy ANRE, Romgaz and a Bucharest-based company that bought the gas. It did not name the individuals or the firm involved.

Romgaz and ANRE were not available for immediate comment but the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters that it was informed that several employees of the ministry, Romgaz and the ANRE were being investigated.

"Following the principle of presumption of innocence, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business will be waiting for the final solution in this case, and depending on it will take the appropriate action."

Romgaz produces roughly half of the country's annual output.

Romania is least dependent on Russian gas imports among the region's states, but has the European Union's third highest level of corruption, according to watchdog Transparency International.

Brussels has repeatedly raised concerns about a failure to tackle graft and organised crime in Romania and neighbouring Bulgaria, the bloc's two poorest members, which has blocked both from joining the passport-free Schengen zone. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Jason Neely)