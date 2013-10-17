BUCHAREST Oct 17 Romania's biggest copper miner Cupru Min aims to pick a winner in a tender to sell copper concentrate on Dec. 5, the state-owned firm said on Thursday.

In July, state-owned Cupru Min said it aimed to sell up to 331,890 tonnes of copper concentrate in a seven-year contract at a starting price of $6,900 per tonne.

In September, the firm said Turkish industrial group Yildirim Holding and Dutch-based trading house Trafigura - the world's third biggest trader in raw materials - remained in the race, while the third bidder, London-listed Glencore was disqualified due to an incomplete non-binding bid.

The economy ministry has postponed tender deadlines several times to give prospective buyers time to complete their bids.

Romania backed out of a deal last year to sell Cupru Min, which needs hefty investment and upgrades, to Canada's Roman Copper Corp. It has estimated reserves of 900,000 metric tonnes of copper, or about 60 percent of the country's estimated total.