BUCHAREST, Jan 4 Romania sold a planned 600
million lei ($144.87 million) of Jan. 2018 treasury bonds on
Monday, with the average accepted yield at 1.47 percent, central
bank data showed.
Debt managers last issued the paper in December at an
average yield of 1.43 percent.
Romania has issued leu currency debt worth roughly 36.4
billion lei in 2015, as well as sold 2 billion euros of 10- and
20-year eurobonds.
The finance ministry plans to issue medium term notes on the
foreign markets worth 3 billion euros and 48-50 billion lei
worth of domestic treasury bills and bonds on the local market
this year.
Series: RO1418DBN040
Issue date 06/01/2016 07/12/2015
Auction date 04/01/2016 03/12/2015
Maturity 17/01/2018 17/01/2018
Avg.yield (pct) 1.47 1.43
Avg. accepted price 103.5300 103.7617
Highest accepted yield 1.50 1.45
Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.03 0.02
Total bids 0.99 bln 1.2 bln
lei lei
Allotted 600 mln 600 mln lei
lei
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.7 2.0
($1 = 4.1416 lei)
(Reporting by Radu Marinas)