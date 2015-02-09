BUCHAREST Feb 9 Romania will not tap foreign markets in the first half of 2015 but it may consider such a move later this year should market conditions become favourable, Finance Minister Darius Valcov said on Monday.

"Romania has an important buffer. We will not get funding from foreign markets in the first half. In the second half ... only if market conditions are highly favourable," Valcov told reporters.

He said preliminary data showed that Romania recorded a budget surplus of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product in January, or 3.5 billion lei ($893.08 million). ($1 = 3.9190 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)