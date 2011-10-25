BUCHAREST Oct 25 Romania has selected eight
banks to act as dealers for its three-year debt programme to tap
foreign markets worth 7 billion euros, Deputy Finance Minister
Bogdan Dragoi said on Tuesday.
The dealers for the scheme are Erste Bank , Societe
Generale , Unicredit , Barclays Capital
, BNP Paribas , Citibank , HSBC
and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE)
Debt managers have kicked off their medium term note
programme (MTN) in June when they sold 1.5 billion euros in
five-year euro-denominated bonds.
They had said they planned a second issue in November,
either in euros or U.S. dollars, pending market conditions.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Ron Askew)