BUCHAREST Oct 25 Romania has selected eight banks to act as dealers for its three-year debt programme to tap foreign markets worth 7 billion euros, Deputy Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi said on Tuesday.

The dealers for the scheme are Erste Bank , Societe Generale , Unicredit , Barclays Capital , BNP Paribas , Citibank , HSBC and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE)

Debt managers have kicked off their medium term note programme (MTN) in June when they sold 1.5 billion euros in five-year euro-denominated bonds.

They had said they planned a second issue in November, either in euros or U.S. dollars, pending market conditions. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Ron Askew)