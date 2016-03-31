BUCHAREST, March 31 Romania's finance ministry
aims to raise its medium term foreign debt issuance programme by
2 billion euros to cover its external needs for 2017, a draft
bill showed on Thursday.
At the moment, Romania can tap a maximum of 18 billion euros
through foreign debt issues. Since it first created the medium
term programme in 2010, it has already tapped roughly 16.3
billion euros of the total, the bill said, including the
February eurobond issues worth 1.25 billion euros.
The medium term note programme (MTN) is a non-binding
foreign debt issuance plan that allows the finance ministry to
tap markets through standardised documents.
The ministry said that by raising the amount it could borrow
through the programme, it would allow it to issue up to 2
billion euros more debt this year, and an estimated 2.7-3
billion euros in 2017.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)