* Romania has 3-yr MTN programme worth 7 bln euro
* Roadshow for dollar issue due in London and US
BUCHAREST Nov 9 Romania's finance ministry will
start a roadshow for a potential international debt issue, the
second this year, on Nov. 11, deputy Finance Minister Bogdan
Dragoi said on Wednesday.
Dragoi told Reuters the arrangers were Citibank ,
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and HSBC .
Romania has a three-year programme to tap foreign markets
worth 7 billion euros. It kicked off the medium term note scheme
(MTN) in June selling 1.5 billion euros in five-year
euro-denominated bonds.
The finance ministry had said it planned a second issue in
November, either in euros or U.S. dollars, pending market
conditions.
The first issue was priced at 255 basis points over
mid-swaps, slightly below earlier guidance at 260 basis points.
Total demand was 3 billion euros.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas/Anna Willard)