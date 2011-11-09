* Romania has 3-yr MTN programme worth 7 bln euro

* Roadshow for dollar issue due in London and US (Adds background, urgent)

BUCHAREST Nov 9 Romania's finance ministry will start a roadshow for a potential international debt issue, the second this year, on Nov. 11, deputy Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi said on Wednesday.

Dragoi told Reuters the arrangers were Citibank , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and HSBC .

Romania has a three-year programme to tap foreign markets worth 7 billion euros. It kicked off the medium term note scheme (MTN) in June selling 1.5 billion euros in five-year euro-denominated bonds.

The finance ministry had said it planned a second issue in November, either in euros or U.S. dollars, pending market conditions.

The first issue was priced at 255 basis points over mid-swaps, slightly below earlier guidance at 260 basis points. Total demand was 3 billion euros. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas/Anna Willard)