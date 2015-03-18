BUCHAREST, March 18 Romania's leftist government
raised the maximum amount it could tap through foreign debt
issues this year and next by 3 billion euros to 18 billion euros
($19.11 billion), it said on Wednesday.
"The law modifies the maximum sum to cover gross financing
needs through debt issues on international capital markets from
15 billion euros to 18 billion euros, or any hard currency
equivalent, during 2015-2016," it said in a statement.
The medium term note programme (MTN) is a non-binding
foreign debt issuance plan that allows the finance ministry to
tap markets through standardised documents. The government also
said it has removed the word "medium" from the programme because
it held different conotations in Romanian and foreign
legislations.
Earlier this month, Romanian debt managers requested
proposals from banks for a future eurobond issue but said they
they were not aiming for a specific timing.
($1 = 0.9419 euros)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editibg by Radu Marinas)