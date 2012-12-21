BUCHAREST Dec 21 Romania plans to sell 4.6
billion lei ($1.4 billion) worth of leu currency bonds and bills
in January, compared with 8.1 billion lei it sold this month,
the finance ministry said on Friday.
Debt managers have sold significantly more debt than planned
at tenders after a Dec. 9 parliamentary election boosted hopes
of political stability, supporting the leu currency and pushing
debt yields lower.
In 2012, the finance ministry has sold just over 58 billion
lei in domestic debt this year, and has tapped foreign markets
three times.
In January, the ministry aims to sell 1.3 billion lei in
treasury bills, and 3.3 billion lei in 2-, 3-, 4-, 5- and
10-year paper.
($1 = 3.3631 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage)