BUCHAREST, June 11 Romania sold 507 million lei
($141.58 million) in one-year treasury bills on Monday, roughly
half its planned amount, at an average yield of 5.29 percent, up
27 basis points from a previous tender in May, central bank data
showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 1 billion lei on
Monday, have said they aimed aim to sell 3.5 billion lei in
local currency bills and bonds overall in June.
Yields have fallen sharply across maturities in the first
quarter, helped by four interest rate cuts by the central bank,
but an election year in Romania and unease over the future of
the euro zone, the country's main trade and banking partner,
have led the bank to pause its easing cycle in May.
So far this year, Romania has sold just under 34.899 + today
billion lei in bonds and bills on the domestic market.
Series: RO1213CTN0C3
Issue date: 13/06/2012
Auction date 11/06/2012 07/05/2012
Avg.yield (pct) 5.29 5.02
Avg. accepted price 94.9291 95.1702
Highest accepted yield 5.30 5.04
Tail (highest yield 0.01 0.02
minus average yield)
Total bids 2.02 bln lei 2.31 bln lei
Allotted 506.8 mln leu 0.75 bln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio 3.9 3.1
($1 = 3.5810 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)