* Budget deficit to meet 4.4 pct/GDP target
* Economic growth may be less than forecast in 2012
* IMF says spillover risks grow from European crisis.
BUCHAREST, Oct 5 Romania is on track to meet a
budget deficit target of 4.4 percent of gross domestic product
this year, though volatile markets will hit its economic growth
in 2012, its prime minister said on Wednesday.
Romania has agreed the target with international lenders
including the International Monetary Fund under the terms of a
5.4 billion euro aid deal, funds it will draw on only if it
needs them.
"In 2011, we are on course to achieve the agreed targets,
of economic growth of 1.5 percent and to reach a budget deficit
of 4.4 percent," state news agency Agerpres quoted Emil Boc as
saying in the city of Ploiesti.
"Unfortunately, the growth forecast for 2012 is negatively
affected due to turbulence and uncertainty on European and
world markets."
Romania has completed a 20 billion euro IMF-led bailout and
the government forecasts its economy, slowly recovering from a
deep recession, would grow by 3.5-4 percent next year.
Romania central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said on
Wednesday that Romania's annual inflation will be within the
central bank's 2-4 percent target in September. Romania's
annual inflation slowed to 4.3 percent in August due to a steep
fall in food prices and weak domestic demand.
Annual inflation quickened to more than 8 percent earlier
this year.
In Washington, the IMF said in a statement on Wednesday
that headline inflation in Romania was expected to recede to
around 5 percent by the end of 2011 due to better year-on-year
comparisons following a July 2010 increase in value-added tax.
While high food and energy prices triggered inflation
consultations with the IMF, the Fund said the danger of
breaching limits in future reviews had eased. For 2012, these
supply shocks are expected to abate, causing inflation to trend
back down toward the central bank's 3 percent target, the IMF
said.
The IMF added that risks to Romania's growth had tilted to
the downside since its last review due to increased turbulence
in world markets and spillover from the Greek debt crisis and
lower growth in Europe.
It said financial market turbulence could prompt capital
outflows and called for strong capital buffers in banks and
tight banking supervision. It said the central bank should be
prepared to provide liquidity to banks to preserve confidence.
(Reporting by Sam Cage in Bucharest and David Lawder in
Washington; editing by Ron Askew and Carol Bishopric)