* Market turmoil, slow recovery undermine budget gap efforts
* Boc's ratings seen falling further, austerity hard to
digest
* Failure to sell Petrom could hurt whole privatisation plan
* IMF will probably be lenient on moderate fiscal slippage
By Radu Marinas and Sam Cage
BUCHAREST, Aug 16 Romanian Prime Minister Emil
Boc has been a model student of IMF-prescribed austerity, but
global market turmoil, weak growth and stalled privatisations
could force him to cut deeper and hurt his 2012 electoral
prospects.
Boc has already suffered heavily in opinion polls, with the
parties of his centre-right ruling coalition garnering only 25
percent support, versus a comfortable 60 percent for a loose
alliance of opposition parties led by leftist Social Democrats.
Many political analysts, however, have said Boc's close ties
to President Traian Basescu, a solid reform record, and the weak
links among the opposition parties could allow him to hold onto
power even if he does not win next year's general poll outright.
Under his stewardship, the Balkan state of 22 million has
returned to economic growth after an 8.3 percent contraction
over two years and is on its way to stabilising its budget under
a 5 billion euro, International Monetary Fund-led loan package.
Boc froze pensions, cut public sector salaries by a quarter
and raised national sales tax by 5 percentage points. He was on
track to cut the budget deficit to below the European Union's
prescribed ceiling of 3 percent of annual output next year.
But that hit a speedbump in June, when the deficit jumped 50
percent from the previous month to 2.1 percent of gross domestic
product, putting this year's target of 4.4 percent at risk.
Missing the target could prompt the IMF to push
for a new round of austerity measures in the EU's second-poorest
state, ahead of municipal elections next summer and the general
election later in the year.
"If the global economy is heading to a slowdown they will
need to further cut public spending to offset a potential
revenue decline," said Georgiana Constantinescu, analyst at
Credit Europe Bank in Bucharest.
"I do believe they will try to meet the deficit target, but
they might need to enforce cost-cutting measures, including
layoffs, and further pursue the restructuring of loss-making
state firms."
GLOBAL WOES WEIGH
June's deficit jump was worrying because Romania's fiscal
gap usually expands at a much faster rate as the year draws to a
close.
More headwinds are building. Market turmoil and the euro
zone slowdown mean growth will probably miss the centre-right
government's 1.5 percent forecast for this year, which will in
turn hit budget revenues.
Boc said as much this week when he said second quarter
growth data "may not look as good as we originally expected"
following a 2.2 percent fall in June industrial output.
Data published on Tuesday showed Romania's economic growth
slowing down to 1.4 percent on the year in the second quarter
after 1.7 percent growth in January-March.
Another plan to raise cash by selling off state firms also
hit a snag in July when the $840 million sale of oil and gas
group Petrom collapsed
.
With markets now sliding across the world, analysts say it
is unlikely that this year's other plans to raise about $1
billion in privatisations will go ahead, even as the
government's need for the cash increases.
Daniel Hewitt at Barclays Capital says he sees downside
risks to his growth forecast of 1 percent this year and
estimates the budget gap could hit 5.0 percent of GDP.
And although it has given Bucharest wiggle room in the past,
the IMF will probably prefer that Boc buckle down next year
instead of risking the type of vote-boosting spending spike that
has accompanied many elections across the region.
"It looks like things are going badly on growth," said
Hewitt. "I think the IMF would be making a huge mistake to put
everything on 2012."
MORE AUSTERITY
The three opposition parties have a loose alliance, but
analysts say there is little chance that they will maintain
their cooperation and win the election as a coherent force.
Boc's advantage lies with President Traian Basescu, who will
appoint the next prime minister in late 2012. Despite his
largely ceremonial official role, he wields broad influence over
Boc's Democrat-Liberals and the country.
That means that unless the opposition can achieve an outright
majority in parliament next year Basescu is almost certain to
use his power to reappoint Boc.
But new cuts, such as accelerated layoffs in the public
sector, will hurt Boc, especially since his government has
already axed about 200,000 posts since 2009 and plans another
200,000 cuts by 2015.
"Now people see that there's no milk and honey in Romania
so it's clear the government would not be able to recoup its
lost ground," said independent political analyst Bogdan
Teodorescu.
By comparison, the leftists have made it clear
that fresh cost-cutting is not an option and they would probably
not engage in a new deal with the IMF -- a stance that will keep
markets on edge ahead of the vote.
($1 = 3.009 Romanian Lei)
(Editing by Michael Winfrey and Stephen Nisbet)