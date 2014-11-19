BUCHAREST Nov 19 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development has bought a 5 percent stake in
the Bucharest Stock Exchange to help Romania
strengthen its capital markets, an EBRD statement said on
Wednesday.
An EBRD media adviser said the value of the transaction and
the method it was conducted were confidential.
Based on current share prices, a 5 percent stake would be
worth roughly 12 million lei ($3.4 million), based on Reuters
calculations. The company has been listed on its own market
since 2010 and has a market capitalisation of 233 million lei.
The exchange's chief executive, Ludwik Sobolewski, has set a
goal to get the bourse upgraded to emerging market status in the
MSCI index from its current status as a riskier frontier market.
Initial public offerings of three major state-owned energy
firms in the last year have helped raise market capitalisation
to 30 billion euros, similar to levels seen in regional peers
Hungary and the Czech Republic.
The Bucharest stock exchange has also been cutting trading
fees and easing tight regulations that had stifled foreign
investors' access to the market.
"The Bucharest Stock Exchange aims to act as a catalyst in
financing the country's economy," EBRD First Vice President Phil
Bennett said in the statement. "As a shareholder, EBRD will
assist in further development of corporate governance at the
bourse and in listed companies."
Bucharest Stock Exchange shares were trading at 30.8000 lei
per share by 0940 GMT, up 0.7 percent on the day.
($1 = 3.5411 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mark Heinrich)