BUCHAREST Nov 14 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development has sold its remaining 1.6
percent stake in Romanian oil and gas group Petrom,
which is majority owned by Austria's OMV.
"The sale represented the remainder of the Bank's holding,
with the EBRD having exited partially from its holding in
November 2012," EBRD said in a statement.
It added the exit price per share represented a small
discount to Wednesday's closing price of 0.4511 lei.
Raiffeisen Capital & Investment S.A. and Wood & Company
acted as joint book runners on the placement.
The EBRD became a shareholder of Petrom in 2004 to support
the company's privatisation, with a holding of about 2 percent.
"Our exit ... is proof of Romania's attractiveness to
institutional investors. This exit forms part of the EBRD's
ongoing portfolio management and the bank remains fully
committed to Romania," Eric Rasmussen, EBRD director for natural
resources said in a statement.
Petrom closed 1.13 percent down at 0.4460 lei on Thursday.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Anthony Barker)