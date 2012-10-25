* Hydro power company highlights problems of state sector
* Romania's struggling economy needs more investment
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Oct 26 Behind closed doors in June,
Romania's biggest power producer surprised its only private
shareholder by declaring insolvency.
The move helped largely state-owned Hidroelectrica to ditch
deals under which it sold the bulk of its output at below market
prices, causing losses of $1.4 billion over 6 years and
prompting an investigation by the European Commission.
But the decision will do little to encourage the investment
that Romania, ranked as one of Europe's poorest and most corrupt
countries, needs to encourage industry and improve living
standards.
Hidroelectrica's minority stakeholder Fondul Proprietatea
had to cut to zero the value of its 20 percent share,
initially estimated at 3.3 billion lei ($936 million), or a
fifth of its net asset value.
Most foreign investment in Romania so far this year is
lending between firms, rather than new funds, and the risks
deterring local and foreign investors are unlikely to fade away
while politicians are wooing votes for a December parliamentary
election.
"The Hidroelectrica ... insolvency will solve some problems
but create others - especially in investors' and lenders'
perceptions," said Radu Craciun, deputy manager of private
pension fund Eureko SAFPP.
Five years after joining the EU, Romania remains its
second-poorest member, struggling to reform its state-dominated
economy and deliver basic services such as running water and
indoor plumbing for all its citizens.
The International Monetary Fund, which is leading a Romanian
aid deal, has long urged successive governments to privatise
transport and energy firms, including Hidroelectrica, or appoint
proper managers to boost efficiency and attract the foreign cash
needed to unlock economic growth.
Governments have faltered on both levels, repeatedly
delaying privatisation and falling months behind on efforts to
replace politically-appointed managers.
DELAYED SELLOFFS
Earlier this month, the leftist government scrapped the sale
of indebted chemical plant Oltchim. Two preceding governments
failed to sell two of Romania's best assets, copper miner Cupru
Min and a minority stake in Romania's biggest oil and gas firm
Petrom.
Minority listings in big energy firms like Hidroelectrica,
nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica and gas producer Romgaz
have been repeatedly delayed, while the timing of a listing for
part of gas grid operator Transgaz is unclear.
Together with Petrom, these would generate just under 1
billion euros, according to estimates based on data from Fondul,
which was set up to compensate Romanians whose assets were
seized under communism and holds stakes in various state firms.
"Progress in this area would encourage investment but this
is such a mountain to climb," said Daniel Hewitt, emerging
Europe economist at Barclays Capital. "The government would need
to set a bargain price at first to get investors."
Romania's economy is seen growing by less than 1 percent
this year. Foreign direct investment amounted to just 941
million euros in the first eight months, compared with a 2006
pre-crisis peak of roughly 9 billion euros per year.
"Romania remains one of the least economically developed
members of the EU," the IMF said in a report this week. "The
slow progress in restructuring inefficient firms severely
hampers investment and growth."
POORLY MANAGED
Romania's only successful privatisation under the current
IMF deal, a minority stake in power grid operator Transelectrica
, has a return on equity estimate of just 2.2 for
December 2012.
That indicator of corporate efficiency is significantly
lower than for most European utilities companies.
Italy's power group Enel, for instance, has a 10.7 ROE
estimate for this year.
Data from independent watchdog the Fiscal Council showed
Romania had 645 state-owned companies in 2011, accounting for
only 6 percent of the economy but a third of all unpaid debts,
or 28 billion lei ($7.9 billion).
They employed close to 10 percent of workers, but owed
unpaid taxes to the state worth 2.4 percent of GDP.
The inefficient management of politically-appointed leaders
is one of the main deterrents to investing in state firms.
Fondul Proprietatea has recently complained over government
delays in appointing private management for Hidroelectrica.
"Only a few state-owned companies are somewhat interesting,"
Eureko's Craciun said, "the main problem being the quality of
corporate governance."
($1 = 3.5254 Romanian lei)
