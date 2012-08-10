BUCHAREST, Aug 10 Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.4 percent on the month in June and was up 1.4 percent on the year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday. Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT JUNE* MAY change mth/mth (pct) -0.4 -0.6 change yr/yr 1.4 -0.2 mining mth/mth 4.5 2.3 mining yr/yr 3.9 -2.8 manufacturing mth/mth -1.1 -0.5 manufacturing yr/yr -0.1 0.0 energy mth/mth -4.7 -1.6 energy yr/yr 6.7 4.7 *Provisional data. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)