UPDATE 3-North Korea says new nuclear-capable missile test successful
* US, S.Korea, Japan seek urgent UN meeting on test - US official
BUCHAREST, Aug 10 Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.4 percent on the month in June and was up 1.4 percent on the year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday. Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT JUNE* MAY change mth/mth (pct) -0.4 -0.6 change yr/yr 1.4 -0.2 mining mth/mth 4.5 2.3 mining yr/yr 3.9 -2.8 manufacturing mth/mth -1.1 -0.5 manufacturing yr/yr -0.1 0.0 energy mth/mth -4.7 -1.6 energy yr/yr 6.7 4.7 *Provisional data. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
SEOUL, Feb 13 Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor's office on Monday for questioning as part of a wider investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.
SEOUL, Feb 13 North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type medium-to-long-range ballistic missile on Sunday.