BUCHAREST, Oct 10 Romania's adjusted industrial
output fell 1.1 percent on the month in August and
was down 1.1 percent year-on-year, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.
Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures
adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT AUG JULY
change mth/mth (pct) -1.1 1.1
change yr/yr -1.1 1.9
mining mth/mth 0.1 -2.4
mining yr/yr 2.7 5.5
manufacturing mth/mth -0.7 1.3
manufacturing yr/yr -1.5 0.6
energy mth/mth -0.2 0.3
energy yr/yr 1.5 9.6
(Reporting by Sam Cage and Ioana Patran)