BUCHAREST Dec 11 Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) will start talks to form a parliamentary majority with its long-time ally, ALDE, its leader Liviu Dragnea said on Sunday.

"In the coming days, PSD and ALDE will begin discussions in order to form a new majority in parliament ... Today's vote clearly indicates Romanians' choice for a future government," Dragnea said in a statement in English.

Exit polls showed the PSD winning some 46 percent of votes in a parliamentary election on Sunday, and ALDE garnering about 6 percent. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)