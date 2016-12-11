BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
BUCHAREST Dec 11 Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) will start talks to form a parliamentary majority with its long-time ally, ALDE, its leader Liviu Dragnea said on Sunday.
"In the coming days, PSD and ALDE will begin discussions in order to form a new majority in parliament ... Today's vote clearly indicates Romanians' choice for a future government," Dragnea said in a statement in English.
Exit polls showed the PSD winning some 46 percent of votes in a parliamentary election on Sunday, and ALDE garnering about 6 percent. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
* HC2 HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $55 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled $5.7 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week through Jan. 25, unraveling a move into equities following the presidential election last year Lipper data showed on Thursday.