BUCHAREST Nov 17 Romania's president-elect
Klaus Iohannis urged parliament on Monday to scrap a corruption
amnesty bill, moving swiftly to make good on a campaign promise
and allay EU fears over graft in the country.
Iohannis will be sworn in as president in December after he
inflicted a surprise defeat on Prime Minister Victor Ponta in
polls on Sunday, a result that will maintain a potentially
destabilising split between the country's executive powers.
An ethnic German mayor whose campaign was backed by two
centre-right parties, Iohannis turned round a 10-point deficit
to win the runoff comfortably, as widespread anger at voting
problems overseas appeared to galvanize the anti-Ponta camp.
"I will prove Romania is a serious, credible and longterm
partner," Iohannis told reporters at a press conference.
Analysts had said a victory for Ponta might have helped make
Romania more stable, with the main levers of power held by one
bloc. By contrast, although he distances himself from the
outgoing president's combative style, Iohannis's win may trigger
renewed political tensions in one of Europe's poorest states.
"The relationship between Social Democrat PM Ponta and
centre-right president-elect Klaus Iohannis will likely be
strained," said Otilia Dhand at Teneo Intelligence.
However, the leu currency took the surprise result
in its stride, edging up 0.1 percent against the euro at 1050
GMT, while three-year debt yields fell 3 basis points from
Friday, hovering near record lows.
"In the near term, the political situation could be
volatile, but in the longer term, a president from a different
part of the political spectrum than the government ... could
foster the fragile independence of the judicial system," bank
UniCredit said in a note on Monday.
SAFEGUARDING JUSTICE
The election result was part of a pattern emerging in
ex-Communist eastern Europe for voters to use the ballot box to
stop any one group or individual from gaining too much power.
In Slovakia's presidential election in March, Prime Minister
and frontrunner Robert Fico was trounced amid fears Fico and his
centre-left party would amass too much power.
The former Communist state of 20 million is emerging from
painful budget cuts imposed during the global slowdown. Growth
rebounded to more than 3 percent in the third quarter of 2014,
but corruption and tax evasion are rife, and progress to
implement reforms and overhaul a bloated state sector is mixed.
Prime minister since 2012, the 42-year-old Ponta often
feuded with his rival, outgoing President Traian Basescu, which
stymied policymaking and caused a constitutional crisis.
The 55-year-old Iohannis had promised during the campaign to
safeguard the independence of Romania's judicial system and the
fragile progress made in tackling corruption.
The European Union has raised concerns about a failure to
tackle rampant high-level graft in Romania and Bulgaria, its two
poorest members. Both have been kept outside the passport-free
Schengen Zone since entering the EU in 2007.
During the campaign, Iohannis tapped into popular anger over
a 2013 bill that allowed for amnesties in certain criminal
cases, providing a judicial shield for some politicians.
He also pledged economic, health and education reforms, and
to create an attractive business climate for foreign investors.
But Iohannis as president will, like Basescu, face a hostile
parliamentary majority that could cause more policy wrangling.
An early flashpoint could be the 2015 budget, in which Ponta
will have to balance spending promises made during the election
campaign with an EU commitment to fiscal discipline. His
government might also cut loose an ongoing IMF aid agreement
that is due to expire next year.
