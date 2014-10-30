OPTASI-MAGURA, Romania Oct 30 Romanians are
likely to move Prime Minister Victor Ponta into the presidency
in elections that start on Sunday, offering one of Europe's
poorest countries political stability but raising concerns about
judicial independence.
Backed by a well-oiled party machine, Ponta has led opinion
polls in the run-up to the Nov. 2/16 vote, trumpeting a record
of easing the painful spending cuts and tax hikes Romanians
endured in a 2009-10 recession.
A Ponta win would consolidate his leftist Social Democrats'
hold on power. His combative rival, incumbent President Traian
Basescu, steps down after two terms, which should end constant
feuds over policy.
But Ponta's record has raised concerns for the independence
of the judiciary, prosecutors and the media. Romania joined the
European Union in 2007: its judicial system is still under
special supervision.
Ponta rebuffed EU criticism in 2012 that he did not appear
to respect the rule of law and democratic institutions, denying
allegations that he put pressure on judges.
The policy continuity offered if he wins would reassure
investors, keen to see the International Monetary Fund maintain
a standby deal that has been in place since 2009.
But political analyst Mircea Marian likened a Ponta
presidency to Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom
the United States and EU have accused of eroding democratic
checks and harming free speech.
"He (Ponta) wants to control everything, that's my main
fear, including media," said Marian. "I think he will go on
(after) the anti-corruption prosecutors too."
The president of the Black Sea country of 20 million people
appoints the new prime minister, judges and prosecutors, and can
stall government policy proposals.
In his time, Ponta, 42, has been a professor, prosecutor and
amateur rally driver, and accused of being anything from a
plagiarist to a spy -- allegations he denies. His rise to
president would come two years after he became prime minister.
PENSIONS, BREAD AND BLANKETS
Political squabbles and widespread tax evasion have hampered
any efforts to improve living standards in the 25 years since
Romania emerged from Communist rule. Two years ago a failed
attempt by Ponta to impeach Basescu drew a sharp rebuke from
Brussels and dragged the leu currency to record lows.
Just 17 km (11 miles) from the birthplace of former dictator
Nicolae Ceausescu, the Optasi-Magura commune in southern Romania
offers a glimpse of what could bring Ponta victory.
Homes have no running water, horses and carts are used
alongside tractors, and many among the ageing population squeeze
a living from subsistence farming of wheat and maize.
It's a ruling party stronghold: voters such as the Paun
family are grateful for food and blankets the government sent
after the area was flooded in July. They also welcome Ponta
reversing some of austerity introduced by former centre-right
Prime Minister Emil Boc, a close Basescu ally.
"(Ponta) restored everything that was cut under the Basescu
regime, he hiked state allowances for children to 84 lei ($24)
from 42, he restored people's pensions, he cut value added tax
for bread: all these are good things," said Ion Paun, 60.
The Pauns distrust Ponta's main election rival Klaus
Iohannis, an ethnic German mayor backed by two centre-right
parties and credited with helping to transform the fortunes of
the Transylvanian town of Sibiu. Ponta's party has attacked
Iohannis for his wealth -- he owns six houses -- and for being
childless.
Basescu has accused Ponta of having been a spy in the 1990s,
an accusation Ponta's camp rejected as a campaign smear.
Days later, prosecutors said they had begun investigating
Ponta's father-in-law, himself a powerful Social Democrat, over
land seizures. Two prominent ruling party MPs are also being
probed on suspicion of collaborating to weaken anti-graft laws.
"While the election of Victor Ponta as president would
reduce the tensions between the two branches of the Romanian
executive, it would also reinforce the Social Democrats' grip on
power and would raise questions regarding the continuation of
the reform of the justice system," said Paul Ivan, a policy
analyst in Brussels at the European Policy Centre (EPC).
The lower house of parliament, controlled by the Social
Democrats, last year approved a bill that stipulated MPs could
no longer be subject to investigation under corruption
allegations linked to public office. The bill, later struck down
by the Constitutional Court, triggered street protests and was
sharply criticised by opposition politicians, pro-democracy
groups and Western diplomats.
Ponta's mentor, former Prime Minister Adrian Nastase, was
sentenced to prison for taking bribes but has been released on
parole.
Lagging far behind peers such as Poland, Hungary and the
Czech Republic, Romania has struggled to absorb EU development
funds needed for example to build a proper road network, reform
state-run companies and improve healthcare.
Ponta's government has signalled it may not renew the 4
billion euro ($5 billion) IMF deal, which expires next year.
Ponta himself has questioned the need for Romania to stick to a
1.4 percent budget deficit target in 2015 mandated by an EU
agreement.
Vlad Muscalu, chief economist at ING Bank Romania, cautioned
that with one party in charge in Romania, the political will for
reforms could be even softer than it already is.
"That's a bit worrying, because without structural reforms,
it's hard to produce really impressive growth," he said.
