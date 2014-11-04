BUCHAREST Nov 4 Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Tuesday that former liberal Prime Minister Calin Tariceanu was his main choice of successor, should Ponta become president after an election run-off on Nov 16.

"Tariceanu is my main option," Ponta told reporters after a short meeting of the ruling coalition.

Ponta said another option would be Florin Georgescu, a central bank deputy governor, who would send a clear signal that the government was committed to fiscal discipline.

A third option would be George Maior, the head of Romania's secret service, Ponta said.