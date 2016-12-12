BUCHAREST Dec 12 Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) won Sunday's parliamentary election with about 45 percent of votes in both houses of parliament, official partial results from more than 60 percent of polling stations showed on Monday.

The centre-right National Liberal Party (PNL) was trailing on about 20 percent, results by the Central Electoral Bureau showed.

The Save Romania Union party got 9.3 percent, followed by long-time PSD ally ALDE and the ethnic Hungarians UDMR party with about 6 percent each, and the PMP party of former president Traian Basescu with 5.2-5.5 percent. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; editing by John Stonestreet)