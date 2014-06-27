BUCHAREST, June 27 Romanian power supplier
Electrica raised 1.95 billion lei ($603.96 million) in an
initial public offering on Bucharest and London stock exchanges
of a 51 percent stake, with final pricing at the low end of a
previously indicated range, its listing advisers said on Friday.
The leftist government agreed to the IPO, Romania's first so
far this year, under a 4 billion euros aid deal led by the
International Monetary Fund.
The final price was set at 11 lei ($3.41) per share and
$13.66 per global depository receipt (GDR), which will trade in
London. The government had set a price range of between 11 and
13.5 lei per share for the Electrica offering.
Citigroup C.N, Raiffeisen and Societe Generale
advised on the listing.
($1 = 3.2287 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)